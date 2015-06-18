OF Steven Souza, Jr., who played for the Nationals at the end of last season, started in right and hit No. 6 in the lineup. He had three hits, with a home run in the fifth off Jordan Zimmermann. It was his first game at Nationals Park since Sept. 28, when he made a diving catch in left-center to preserve a no-hitter by Zimmermann. It was the last out of the game and the ball was hit by Christian Yelich of the Marlins. “It was fun competing your friend,” Souza said of facing Zimmermann.

OF Brandon Guyer, who grew up in nearby Herndon, Va., was a pinch-hitter in the third. He grounded into a double play while batting for starting pitcher Steve Geltz, who is normally a reliever. Guyer normally starts and bats leadoff against left-handed pitchers.

RHP Chris Archer will get the start on Thursday at Washington.

RHP Steve Geltz got a late nod as the starter on Wednesday instead of RHP Matt Andriese. It was his second career start after coming out of the bullpen in 281 of his first 282 big league appearances. Geltz retired all six batters and did not figure in the decision as Andriese came on in the sixth.

INF Asdrubal Cabrera was hitless on Wednesday against his former team. He has three homers and 15 RBIs but his average has been hovering around .200.

RHP Ronald Belisario was called up from Triple-A Durham after Tuesday’s game. He came on in the last of the eighth on Wednesday after a rain delay with his teaming winning, 5-0. The righty pitched two scoreless innings as four Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout. He was 4-8 with an ERA of 5.56 for the Chicago White Sox last year and then fractured his left shoulder before spring training. He was 0-2 with an ERA of 3.26 with 17 saves for Durham.