OF Steven Souza, Jr., who played for the Nationals at the end of last season, was honored before Thursday’s game for the best defensive player of the year in 2014. He made a catch in left-center to end a Sept. 28 no-hitter for Washington pitcher Jordan Zimmermann. Souza, who had three hits Wednesday, had a hit and scored twice Thursday. He is hitting .223 with 13 homers and 30 RBIs.

RHP Chris Archer got the start Thursday at Washington and improved to 8-4. He allowed eight hits and three in five innings and stayed in the game despite a delay of 17 minutes by rain in the fourth. He made his major league debut at Washington one June 20, 2012, and took the loss against Stephen Strasburg of the Nationals. He had allowed one run or fewer in a club-record seven straight road starts. “Arch did a nice job settling down,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Typical Arch. We had some really nice at-bats. Our bullpen came in and finished it out. It is nice when they had some time off. It worked out good.”

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) was slated to throw a bullpen session Thursday, then will be re-evaluated. He made his third minor league rehab start June 16 for Class A Charlotte and went 4 2/3 innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs against Lakeland, a farm team of the Detroit Tigers. He threw 78 pitches, 49 for strikes.

RHP Nathan Karns will get the start on Friday at Cleveland. The former Washington pitcher leads American League rookies in starts with 13 and will face the Indians for the first time. He allowed just one run on Sunday in his start against the Chicago White Sox. “He has been great. I think he pitches off his fastball. He is a bulldog out there,” said Jake Elmore, an infielder for Tampa Bay. “He gives us a chance to win. He goes right after hitters.”

INF Asdrubal Cabrera was hitless in three at-bats on Wednesday against his former team. He has three homers and 15 RBIs but his average has been hovering around .200.

3B Evan Longoria had two hits to raise his mark to .277 with six homers. He also made some nice plays in the field, with four assists.

DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) was not able to hit on the field June 18 since rain wiped out batting practice. But he was able to hit inside in the cages.