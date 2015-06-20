FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 21, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brad Boxberger’s save Friday was his 17th of the season. If he continues to be successful in the closer’s role, Boxberger has a chance to become Tampa Bay’s 10th different saves leader in the last 11 years.

RHP Nathan Karns threw two wild pitches in the first inning, one of which allowed a run to score, but then pitched into the sixth inning without allowing another run in getting the win Friday. “He was a little out of sync early, but he slowed the game down and made pitches after that,” said manager Kevin Cash.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who will start Saturday vs. Cleveland, has been one of the better pitchers in the American League over the last two months. Since April 19, Ramirez is 6-1 with a 2.36 ERA.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who played eight years with the Indians before being traded at midseason last year, had a successful homecoming Friday, getting two hits, including a home run in a 4-1 Rays victory. “The home run was very special,” said Cabrera. “I played here for eight years, so I was a little nervous before the game. It felt kind of weird being in the other clubhouse.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
