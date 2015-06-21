LHP Matt Moore, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, will make a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez had to leave the game after three innings with a strained right groin. “Erasmo was very good,” said manager Kevin Cash. “Unfortunately his groin tightened, but the initial reports on him are good.”

LHP Xavier Cedeno on Saturday earned his first career win in his 102nd career appearance. Cedeno pitched a scoreless and hitless fourth inning, in relief of RHP Erasmo Ramirez. Cedeno had appeared in 66 consecutive games without a decision, dating back to his lone career loss, on Sept. 2, 2012, vs. Cincinnati, when he was with Houston.

3B Evan Longoria provided all the runs the Rays needed in their 4-1 win Saturday by belting a three-run home run in the first inning off RHP Corey Kluber. “He’s tough. His ball moves all over the place,” said Longoria of Kluber. “I hit a two-seamer. I think he was trying to go inside with it, but he left it up, over the middle of the plate.”