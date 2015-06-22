FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 23, 2015 / 3:08 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Alex Colome retired the first 16 batters he faced on Sunday, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning, when OF Michael Bourn snapped that streak with an infield single. “It was nice to see Alex have a bounceback outing against a very tough lineup,” said manager Kevin Cash of Colome, who gave up six runs in two innings in his last start, vs. Washington. Sunday in Cleveland he pitched a career-high seven innings, allowing no runs and one hit.

OF Kevin Kiermaier doubled in the eighth inning as he continued his hot month of June. Kiermaier is hitting .333 (19-for-57) in 19 games in June.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was hopeful of not missing his next start, but that decision has not yet been made. Ramirez left Saturday’s game in the fourth inning with a strained right groin.

3B Evan Longoria did not have an RBI Sunday, and the Rays did not win. Longoria is a pretty good barometer for Rays success this season. The Rays are 19-2 in games Longoria drives in a run. They are 21-29 in games he doesn’t have an RBI.

