LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and then the team will decide if he will make a fifth rehab start or if he will return to the majors for his next appearance.

RHP Steve Geltz faced three batters and retired them all Monday, setting a Rays record by extending his streak to 28 consecutive batters retired. That broke the team record of 26, set in 2011 by Kyle Farnsworth. He lowered his ERA to 2.23.

DH Joey Butler, a rookie at 29, continues to be a great story, hitting .338 after a 3-for-5 outing Monday. His batting average leads all AL rookies, and if he can pile up enough plate appearances, he could challenge for the league batting title.

LHP Enny Romero was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the game. No corresponding move was announced. Romero kept the Rays from needing to use too many arms in the bullpen, throwing 50 pitches and lasting two innings Monday while giving up three hits and one earned run. He lowered his ERA to 7.84.

OF Grady Sizemore, released by the Phillies on June 1, signed a minor league deal with the Rays. He was assigned to Class A Charlotte, and he went 0-for-2 on Monday. In 39 games for Philadelphia this season, the 32-year-old veteran hit .245/.288/.296 with no homers and six RBIs.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera was ejected in the fifth inning after arguing a called third strike. It was the first ejection by a Rays player this season and the fourth ejection of Cabrera’s career. He pounded the plate with his bat before getting ejected, then threw his helmet in disgust. Cabrera finished the night 0-for-3.

RHP Ronald Belisario allowed only one hit and one walk in four innings before Monday, but he struggled in the sixth inning against the Blue Jays. He gave up three runs on three hits and a walk while recording just two outs. The loss went to starter Matt Andriese, but Belisario couldn’t hold on and keep the Rays in the game.

INF Tim Beckham began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Monday, going 1-for-2. He has been on the disabled list since May 31 due to a strained right hamstring.