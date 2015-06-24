RF Steven Souza extended his team lead with his 10th stolen base, becoming the seventh player in the majors with at least 10 steals and home runs. He’s on pace to be the first rookie to lead his team in both since Scott Rolen with the Phillies in 1997.

RHP Chris Archer continues to dominate, with a 6-0 mark and 1.66 ERA in his last eight starts. He’s in the top in the AL in wins and ERA (2.10) and now leads the AL with 123 strikeouts. Is he the AL’s All-Star game starter?

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) will make his fifth and final rehab start on Friday for Triple-A Durham. He is likely returning to the Rays’ rotation next week.

RHP Brad Boxberger gave up a solo home run, but still came through for his 19th save of the season, striking out two batters in relief of starter Chris Archer.

RHP Kirby Yates was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. He did not pitch in Tuesday’s game.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera bounced back nicely after being ejected for arguing a called third strike Monday, hitting a key home run in the eighth inning to provide the winning run in the 4-3 win. With two hits, he’s now hitting .210.

DH John Jaso (wrist) may begin a rehab assignment this week. He’s been working out with the team in the past week and would add a key veteran bat for the second half of the season.

INF Tim Beckham (hamstring) played a rehab game at Class-A Charlotte, going 1-for-2 in five innings at second base, grounding into a double play.