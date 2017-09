INF Nick Franklin was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday to clear a roster spot for newly acquired 1B/DH Marc Krauss. Franklin hit .139/.205/.250 with one homer and three RBIs in 28 games for Tampa Bay this season.

1B/DH Marc Krauss, outrighted by the Angels to the minors on June 1, was traded to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for RHP Kyle Winkler.