#US MLB
June 27, 2015 / 10:54 PM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Logan Forsythe, not even expected to start going into the season, has been a consistent force in the middle of the batting order for the Rays. He had another three hits Friday, raising his season average to .298.

1B Marc Krauss got an RBI double in his first at-bats with the Rays after being acquired from the Angels for minor-league pitcher Kyle Winkler. He also made a sharp defensive play, catching a foul ball in front of the Rays dugout.

RHP Kevin Jepsen was the first of six Rays relievers in Friday’s loss, so the bullpen is stressed heading into Saturday’s start from Matt Andriese, who will need to go five-plus to avoid needing to make a roster move for fresh arms.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who was off to a rough start at the plate this season, went 3-for-4 to raise his average to .214. His leadoff double in the ninth was nearly a game-winner, but the Rays stranded him at third base.

