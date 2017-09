RHP Brad Boxberger struck out one in the ninth and recorded his 20th save of the season. He became the fourth AL pitcher with 20 saves joining Glen Perkins (Twins), Zach Britton (Orioles) and Huston Street (Angels). “I think we go into every game factoring in what the health and the shape of the bullpen is,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “They all pitched last night but they all bounced back and said, ‘I feel really good’.”