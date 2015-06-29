RF Steven Souza went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and is mired in an 0-for-14 slump. The rookie leads the team in home runs and stolen bases, but has struggled to make consistent contact at the plate, hitting just .217.

RHP Chris Archer matched a season high with five runs allowed, four on a career-high three home runs he gave up. He’s been sensational and had the AL’s lowest ERA entering the game, but got caught on a few offspeed pitches over the plate after allowing a total of seven runs over his previous six starts.

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) is now in line to make his season debut on Thursday against Cleveland, though no official starter has been named. The team optioning RHP Matt Andriese points to their confidence in Moore returning to the rotation, where he’ll provide a huge boost.

RHP Brad Boxberger struck out one in the ninth and recorded his 20th save of the season Saturday. He became the fourth AL pitcher with 20 saves joining Glen Perkins (Twins), Zach Britton (Orioles) and Huston Street (Angels). “I think we go into every game factoring in what the health and the shape of the bullpen is,” Cash said. “They all pitched last night but they all bounced back and said, ‘I feel really good.'”

OF Kevin Kiermaier sat for the second straight game, but manager Kevin Cash said it was simply to give his legs a day off after a long stretch of home games played on artificial turf.

RHP Matt Andriese was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday after needing just 70 pitches to go six innings in Saturday’s win. He gave up one hit and struck out five to improve his record to 3-2. “He threw a lot of fastballs at us, a lot of strikes,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “We could never get anything going offensively.”

DH Grady Sizemore went 3-for-5 in his Rays debut, making a strong first impression in his first game since being released by the Phillies.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera, batting leadoff for the first time this season, went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. He went 8-for-13 at the plate in three games vs. Boston, raising his season average to .226 with three straight multi-hit games.

C John Jaso began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with a walk. He went 1-for-4 for the same team Sunday. He has been out since bruising his left wrist on Opening Day. He could be return in mid-July.

INF Tim Beckham came off the disabled list and was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday. He has been on the DL since May 31 with a hamstring strain.