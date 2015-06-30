RF Steven Souza continued what is now an 0-for-17 slide at the plate with an 0-for-3 night Monday. He also struggled in the field, mistiming a line drive that dropped for a single. He leads the team in HR and SBs but is hitting just .215 now.

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) will start Thursday’s game against Cleveland, his first MLB appearance in nearly 15 months. He has pitched well in five rehab appearances and gives a much-needed boost to the Rays staff.

RHP Nathan Karns gave up nine hits, but stranded enough Cleveland runners (eight) to keep the Rays in the game with what ended up a quality start -- six innings, two earned runs, with seven strikeouts against just two walks.

CF Kevin Kiermaier returned to the starting lineup after getting two days off to rest his legs after a long run of home games on turf. He went 0-for-4.

DH Grady Sizemore has made a big splash in his first two games with the Rays, adding a solo home run Monday after three hits in his debut. He’s played well in the No. 2 slot, though OF Joey Butler is likely to return there soon.

RHP Ronald Belisario had a nightmarish ninth inning, bringing in two runs with wild pitches, one in the middle of an intentional walk. With four earned runs in one inning, his season ERA climbed to 9.45, putting his immediate future in danger as the Rays prepare to activate RHP Matt Moore on Thursday.