RF Steven Souza went 0-for-3, putting him in an 0-for-20 slump with 12 strikeouts. He took responsibility for the team’s offensive struggles after the game, but manager Kevin Cash the hitting problems have run team-wide.

RHP Andrew Bellatti (shoulder) pitched two innings for Class-A Charlotte, throwing 16 pitches and then another 20 in the bullpen. There’s no word on when he’ll come off the disabled list, or whether he’ll return to the majors or Triple-A Durham.

RHP Kirby Yates was optioned to Triple-A Durham after giving up two runs in 2/3 innings Tuesday. He leaves with a 6.14 ERA and may be down for a while as the Rays get key pitchers back from injury.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez pitched well Tuesday, holding Cleveland to two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 4.01 on the season. He’s likely to stick in the rotation even as the Rays get two starters back from injury, with strong numbers for a No. 5 starter.

1B James Loney (finger) went 1-for-4 as a DH for Class A Charlotte. He continues to set himself up to return to the team this weekend in New York.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera continues to bounce back from early-season hitting woes, with a 1-for-2 outing Tuesday, including an RBI double and run scored. He’s lifted his batting average to .226 and is hitting seventh in the batting order.

RHP Ronald Belisario was designated for assignement Tuesday, his struggles with two wild pitches that scored runs Monday outweighing a scoreless 1 1/3 innings he threw Tuesday. His ERA of 7.88 suggests he won’t be back in the majors with the Rays, even if he clears waivers.

DH John Jaso (wrist) played six innings at first base in a rehab game for Class-A Charlotte, going 0-for-3. There’s no immediate timetable for his return.