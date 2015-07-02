RHP Jake Odorizzi (oblique) threw four innings in his first rehab start for Class A Charlotte, allowing two hits and one run. He could rejoin the Rays’ rotation next week or make a second rehab start; no official word yet.

1B Marc Krauss was optioned to Triple-A Durham after filling in for four games with the Rays after being acquired from the Angels. He went 1-for-10 with seven strikeouts, but got sent down with James Loney soon rejoining the team.

LHP Matt Moore will make his season debut Thursday, nearly 15 months after his last outing as he’s recovered from Tommy John surgery. The Rays reinstated him from the 60-day disabled list after Wednesday’s game.

RHP Alex Colome lasted seven innings, but gave up five runs in the first three, and the Rays have now lost in each of his last eight starts. He’s likely headed to the bullpen after the All-Star break, with Jake Odorizzi expected back after missing time with an oblique injury.

RHP Preston Guilmet and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser were recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday to fill the two bullpen openings that were created after Tuesday’s loss when the team optioned RHP Tyler Yates to Durham and designated RHP Ronald Belisario for assignment. Guilmet, 27, had no decisions and a 5.06 ERA in three relief appearances for Tampa Bay earlier this season. He had two saves and a 1.67 ERA in 21 Triple-A outings. Riefenhauser, 25, was 1-0 with a 9.95 ERA in six prior games for Tampa Bay this year. He was 0-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 11 minor league appearances.

LF Joey Butler, back in the lineup after two days off, broke up the perfect game with a seventh-inning walk and broke up the no-hitter with a single with two outs in the ninth. He’s hitting .316, remarkable for the 29-year-old rookie.

1B James Loney (finger) went 2-for-3 in a rehab game for Class A Charlotte, setting himself up to return to the team this weekend in New York.

DH John Jaso (wrist) went 2-for-5 Wednesday in a rehab game for Class A Charlotte. There’s no immediate timetable for his return.