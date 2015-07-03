FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Steven Souza got the day off as he struggles through an 0-for-23 slump, but he got a shot in the 10th and still managed to strike out. His drop-off at the plate was part of why the Rays went 2-8 on their 10-game home stand.

LHP Matt Moore came off the DL and allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2014.

RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Durham to clear a roster spot for the return of 1B James Loney from the disabled list. Guilment lowered his ERA to 5.06 with a scoreless appearance Wednesday, his third major league outing of the year.

DH Grady Sizemore continues to hit well in his first games with the Rays, getting a pair of RBI singles in Thursday’s loss. He’s been a surprisingly consistent producer since being added to the team.

1B James Loney was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list after being sidelined by a broken finger. He will rejoin the team for the Yankees series this weekend and should bring a reliable bat to the middle of the batting order.

RHP Xavier Cedeno gave up a solo home run on the first pitch of the 10th inning, spoiling a strong night for the Rays bullpen. Four pitchers had provided 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief Thursday, but Cedeno took his first loss of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.