OF Steven Souza got the day off as he struggles through an 0-for-23 slump, but he got a shot in the 10th and still managed to strike out. His drop-off at the plate was part of why the Rays went 2-8 on their 10-game home stand.

LHP Matt Moore came off the DL and allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2014.

RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Durham to clear a roster spot for the return of 1B James Loney from the disabled list. Guilment lowered his ERA to 5.06 with a scoreless appearance Wednesday, his third major league outing of the year.

DH Grady Sizemore continues to hit well in his first games with the Rays, getting a pair of RBI singles in Thursday’s loss. He’s been a surprisingly consistent producer since being added to the team.

1B James Loney was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list after being sidelined by a broken finger. He will rejoin the team for the Yankees series this weekend and should bring a reliable bat to the middle of the batting order.

RHP Xavier Cedeno gave up a solo home run on the first pitch of the 10th inning, spoiling a strong night for the Rays bullpen. Four pitchers had provided 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief Thursday, but Cedeno took his first loss of the season.