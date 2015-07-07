RHP Chris Archer earned a spot on the AL All-Star team, going as a players’ selection. He has a 9-5 record with a 2.18 ERA while throwing 141 strikeouts.

LHP Matt Moore will make his second start of the season after Tommy John surgery on April 22, 2014. In his debut Thursday against the Indians, Moore did not allow a hit through three innings, needing 31 pitches. After that, Moore permitted six hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings, throwing 51 pitches.

RHP Brad Boxberger was named to the AL All-Star team as a manager’s pick, named to the team by AL manager Ned Yost.. The reliever is 4-4 with a 2.48 ERA.

RHP Matt Andriese will be called up as the 26th man and start the second game of the doubleheader. He was 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA for Triple-A Durham. Earlier this season, he went 3-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 games, including six starts, for the Rays.