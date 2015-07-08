OF Steven Souza Jr. went on the 15-day disabled list due to a right little finger laceration. He is batting .210/.301/.417 with 15 homers and 33 RBIs in 79 games.

RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment by the Rays, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of DH John Jaso from the disabled list. Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Durham last week after posting a 5.06 ERA in three major league appearances this year.

OF/1B/DH John Jaso, who went on the disabled list after Opening Day with left wrist contusion, was reinstated Tuesday.