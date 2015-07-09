OF Steve Souza Jr. was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right pinky finger laceration. Souza left the game Sunday in New York after getting hit by a pitch on his little finger. He needed three stitches to close the cut, but X-rays detected no break.

RHP Andrew Bellatti was activated from the disabled list before Wednesday’s game. He was out since June 10 due to right shoulder tendinitis. In four relief appearances for the Rays before getting hurt, he was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

LHP Everett Teaford was designated for assignment by the Rays on Wednesday. In four relief appearances for Tampa Bay this year, he allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.