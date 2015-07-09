RHP Andrew Bellatti was activated from the disabled list before Wednesday’s game. He was out since June 10 due to right shoulder tendinitis. In four relief appearances for the Rays before getting hurt, he was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

RHP Andrew Bellatti, who had been out with shoulder tendinitis, was reinstated from the disabled list. He made two rehab appearances with Class A Charlotte. He allowed just two runs in 10 innings for the Rays, both runs scoring on an Albert Pujols homer at Anaheim. He pitched two scoreless innings against the Royals, allowing one hit and striking out one, throwing 19 pitches, 12 for strikes.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will come off the disabled list and start Saturday against the Astros. Odorizzi strained his left oblique in a June 5 start against the Mariners and went on the disabled list. He made his second rehab start Monday for Class A Charlotte and threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, against Palm Beach. He threw 51 strikes in 73 pitches. Odorizzi was 4-5 with a 2.47 ERA in a dozen starts before the injury. Rays manager Kevin Cash said it is “huge” getting Odorizzi back.

LHP Everett Teaford was designated for assignment by the Rays on Wednesday. In four relief appearances for Tampa Bay this year, he allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.

LHP Everett Teaford, who pitched in both games of the doubleheader Tuesday, was designated for assignment. Teaford had a 1.59 ERA in four relief appearances, allowing five hits and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he hopes another club picks Teaford up, but said “selfishly” he would like to keep him in the organization if he does not land another big league job. “Arguably, he got our biggest out of the (second) game,” Cash said. Teaford was brought in to face Royals 1B Eric Hosmer with two runners on base and the score tied at 1 in the fifth and retired him on a comebacker.

RHP Nathan Karns, who starts the finale of the four-game series, leads all major league rookies with 94 strikeouts. If he strikes out six Royals, he would become only the second Rays rookie to reach 100 before the All-Star break. The other was RHP Jake Odorizzi, who had 114 last season.

OF Joey Butler, who is hitting .111 in his past 12 games, did not start. Butler, a May 3 call-up, has struck out 18 times in 36 at-bats during that span. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth.

RHP Matt Andriese was optioned to Triple-A Durham. He had been called up to start the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. He allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings to lower his ERA to 3.11 with the Rays.