RHP Nathan Karns gave up a season-high seven runs on nine hits, which matches his season high, in six innings in the 7-3 loss to the Royals. Karns struck out five, bringing his total to 99 going into the All-Star break. He surrendered three runs on his first five pitches and has given up runs in the first inning in six of his past seven starts. “It happened so quick,” Karns said of the Royals’ ambush.

OF Joey Butler, who is hitting .111, 4-for-36 in his past 13 games, pinch hit in the sixth and walked. He also walked in the eighth.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who starts Friday against the Astros, had yielded two or less runs in his past seven starts to lower his ERA to 3.80. He has given up one or no runs in eight of his 12 starts.

LF John Jaso went 7-for-12 with two walks in the four-game series for a .583 batting average and .600 on-base percentage. “He’s locked in right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.