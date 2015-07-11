RHP Andrew Bellatti, who was reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday, was sent down to Triple-A Durham when the club activated RHP Jake Odorizzi Friday.

RF Brandon Guyer got his first home run in 113 at-bats Friday, a key solo shot to give the Rays a two-run lead in the seventh inning. He has only six RBIs in his last 42 games, after 11 RBIs in his first 25, but he came through in the clutch on Friday.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will make his first start in five weeks on Saturday, returning after being out with an oblique injury. No other pitcher in baseball has an ERA as low as his 2.47 and still has a losing record.

LHP Everett Teaford, who was designated for assignment July 8, was sent outright to Triple-A Durham. Teaford had a 1.59 ERA in four relief appearances, allowing five hits and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez now has nine starts, allowing one run or less, one off the major-league lead. The Rays are 7-1 in his last eight starts, an impressive run for a pitcher acquired from the Royals just before the season started.

DH John Jaso continues to hit the ball well since returning from the disabled list -- he’s hitting .533 on the season after a 1-for-3 night with a run scored. His consistency at the top of the lineup will be a major boost for the Rays’ hitting.