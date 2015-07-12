RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched well in his first start in five weeks, throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball to improve to 5-5 this season. His healthy return from an oblique injury would be a major boost for the Rays’ rotation, which got LHP Matt Moore back this week.

RHP Brad Boxberger pitched a hitless, scoreless ninth for the second day in a row, getting his 22nd save and putting him back on track after a rough outing in New York last week. He wil be one of two Rays at the All-Star Game on Tuesday, along with starter Chris Archer.

C Rene Rivera had two hits, including a two-out, bases-loaded single to give the Rays a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Rivera is batting only .185, but his defense and handling of the Tampa Bay pitching staff has been exactly what the Rays staff wants.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera left the game in the second inning because of a right hamstring strain. It was severe enough to drop him to the ground after he scored a run. No word on the severity, but his absence would be a major loss for the Rays defensively. He is batting .223. but would be missed at the plate as well.