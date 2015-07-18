OF Steven Souza Jr. (lacerated right pinkie) was scheduled to work out with the Class A-advanced Stone Crabs Friday before playing at DH Saturday in a rehabilitation outing. He will play the field Sunday with the Stone Crabs and the goal is to have him rejoin the Rays on Tuesday in Philadelphia. “As long as there are no setbacks with anything, I would anticipate him being ready to go,” manager Kevin Cash said.

LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum) threw a 30-pitch live batting practice Thursday in Port Charlotte and nears the beginning of a rehabilitation assignment that could go the full 30 days and would involve six starts. “He’ll go through the full gauntlet of rehab,” manager Kevin Cash said. He will pitch a simulated game Tuesday.

RHP Jake Odorizzi gave up a season-high five walks over 4 /3 inningsFriday in the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He also allowed two home runs in a five-run fifth inning and six hits and six runs overall. They were the first earned runs he has allowed since May 31when he allowed four in six innings to the Baltimore Orioles. He did not allow a run in 4 1/3 innings June 5 at Seattle when he was forced from the game by tightness in his left oblique. After a stint on the disabled list, he allowed two hits and no runs in 5 2/3 innings in a win over the Houston Astros July 11. ButFriday he started off on the wrong foot when he walked his first two batters, although he escaped the inning without allowing a run.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will make his 21st appearance and 14th start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He moved into the starting rotation for good on May 14 and in the 11 starts since he is 8-2 with a 2.10 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .188. He is 1-1 with 6.88 ERA in five career outings against the Blue Jays, including three starts. He is 1-1 with an 8.81 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, at Rogers Centre.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (right hamstring strain) will be out until the end of month and, in his absence, INF Tim Beckham and INFJake Elmore will share playing time, based mostly on matchups against the opposing starting pitcher. “There won’t be a constant,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We’ll try to find what we view as the better matchup for each guy. They both do a lot of things well. You look at Beck, he has the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark and play good defense at short. You look at Jake as having the ability to be as consistent probably as anybody and be able to manufacture some things with a bunt, hit-and-run, stuff like that.”