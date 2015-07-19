RHP Chris Archer will start the finale of a three-game series Sunday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Archer is 3-0 with a 0.51 ERA in three starts this season against Toronto. His 12 career starts against the Jays are his most against any team, and he is 5-1 with a 2.51 ERA. He also has done well at Rogers Centre, going 2-0 with a 1.49 ERA in six starts. In his final start before the All-Star break, Archer allowed 12 hits and a career-high nine runs in six innings of a 9-7 loss to the Royals July 8.

RHP Nathan Karns will make his first start since the All-Star break on Tuesday in Philadelphia to give the rookie a break from a workload that has him at 104 innings after 18 starts this season. “I don’t feel I was dying at the end of the first half,” Karns said. “Right now, I feel like I‘m kind of hitting my stride. I’ll take the rest if they want to give it to me.” He threw a career-high 157 1/3 innings between Triple-A Durham and the Rays. “As a starter, you always want to pitch more innings than you did the year before. You want to pitch better than you did the year before,” he said. “If I pitch to my capability, I can reach a level of innings I haven‘t. I don’t think rest is a bad idea. I don’t feel like I needed extra, extra rest, but I’ll take it when I need it.”

C Curt Casali hit his second homer of the season and of his major-league career in the eighth inning to provide the winning run in a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday. He hit a 1-0 cutter from rookie RHP Ryan Tepera, who suffered his first career loss. “It was pretty cool,” Casali said. “It definitely was not in my mind to do that. I‘m just trying to get on base any way I can. I was pumped. I‘m not going to lie. Nail-biter like that.”

INF Tim Beckham was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday. He has hit in six straight games against Toronto and is batting .391 (9-for-23) this season against the Blue Jays. He has two doubles and two homers among his nine hits against Toronto. Beckham and INF Jake Elmore are sharing the shortstop position while SS Asdrubal Cabrera is out with a hamstring injury.

OF Desmond Jennings (left knee surgery) was scheduled to begin working out Saturday with Class A Charlotte on a daily basis. No date has been set for his minor-league rehabilitation assignment, but his return to the Rays is expected in August.