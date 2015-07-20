LHP Blake Snell, a top pitching prospect, was promoted to Triple-A Durham from Double-A Montgomery on Sunday. It is his second promotion of the season. He started the year with high Class A Charlotte. Snell, 22, pitched one inning in the Futures All-Star Games last week. His overall record this season is 9-2 with a 1.20 ERA. “One step closer,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

OF Steven Souza Jr. (lacerated right pinkie) went 1-for-3 with a double and walk Saturday in his first rehab game for Class A Charlotte. He played right field Sunday and went 0-for-3. He is expected to rejoin the Rays in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

RHP Chris Archer allowed two runs in seven innings Sunday as the Blue Jays beat the Rays 4-0. It was the third consecutive losing decision for Archer, which equals his career high (June 20-Sept. 13, 1012). It was the 15th start this season in which he allowed two earned runs or fewer. The loss also snapped his three-game winning streak against Toronto this season. “You have to turn the page whether you do good or bad because there’s always room for improvement,” he said.

LHP Matt Moore will start Monday when the Rays open a three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia. He recently came back from Tommy John surgery, and last Sunday he picked up his first win since Sept. 29, 2013, allowing three runs in five innings against the Astros. It was 650 days between wins. Moore is 2-0 with a 3.91 in four career interleague starts. He has never faced the Phillies.

INF Tim Beckham doubled in the third inning Sunday in the Rays’ 4-0 loss to Toronto. He has hit in seven straight games against the Blue Jays, and five of his 10 hits against them this season have been for extra bases (three doubles, two homers).