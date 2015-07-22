RF Steven Souza Jr. was activated from the disabled list before Tuesday’s game. Souza missed the minimum 15 days due to a right pinkie finger laceration. He went 1-for-6 in two rehab games for Class A Charlotte.

RHP Nathan Karns, Tuesday’s starter, allowed nine hits and a career-high seven runs while going six innings in his previous start, against Kansas City, and absorbed an 8-3 loss. He struck out five without walking a batter, and yielded two homers, one more than in his previous six starts combined. He has never faced the Phillies.

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple Monday night against Philadelphia. The triple was his 10th of the season, most in the majors. Kiermaier, who had ended a 1-for-18 slump with a ninth-inning double Sunday in Toronto, found little consolation in all that. “We got a 2-0 lead and I liked our chances early on,” he said. “It was another frustrating loss for us. We’ve still got 2 1/2 months to go. It’s time to get a winning streak going and start to feel good about ourselves.”

RF Grady Sizemore went 2-for-2 with a walk and scored a run Monday night against the Phillies, one of his former teams. Sizemore, a three-time All-Star with Cleveland before injuries derailed his career, had entered the game in a 1-for-27 slump.

OF Grady Sizemore was optioned to Triple-A Durham to clear a roster spot for the return of OF Steven Souza Jr. from the disabled list. In 15 games for Tampa Bay, Sizemore hit .235/.245/.392 with two homers and seven RBIs.

1B James Loney matched his season high with two errors Monday night against the Phillies. Both came during an at-bat by Philadelphia right fielder Jeff Francoeur in the fifth inning. First Loney overran Francoeur’s foul pop, then he dropped a throw from third baseman Evan Longoria on the Philadelphia outfielder’s infield hit, enabling Maikel Franco to go to third.