RF Steven Souza Jr. was activated from the disabled list before Tuesday’s game. Souza missed the minimum 15 days due to a right pinkie finger laceration. He went 1-for-6 in two rehab games for Class A Charlotte.

RF Steven Souza Jr. struck out in all four of his at-bats Tuesday against Philadelphia after being activated from the disabled list. Souza, in a 2-for-35 slump, has fanned 112 times this season. His total ranks fourth in the majors.

LHP Drew Smyly (torn left labrum) threw a simulated game in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Tuesday. He told the Sun Herald that it was “a very encouraging day.”

RHP Jake Odorizzi, Wednesday’s starter at Philadelphia, lost his start last Friday at Toronto, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing a season-high six runs on six hits while walking five to equal his career high. He struck out one, a season low. He allowed a two-run homer to Josh Donaldson and a three-run homer to Justin Smoak in the fifth inning, the first time he surrendered two homers in the same inning since Aug. 25, 2014, at Baltimore. He has never faced Philadelphia.

RHP Nathan Karns, bothered by the heat and humidity on an 85-degree night, nonetheless pitched five shutout innings to beat Philadelphia on Tuesday. Karns, who yielded career highs of seven runs and nine hits while losing 8-3 to Kansas City in his previous start, surrendered three hits while striking out four and walking two. He also hit a batter -- and he hit a homer in the 1-0 win. Karns became the first AL pitcher to homer since Baltimore’s Zach Britton did so against Atlanta on July 3, 2011, and the first pitcher from either league to homer in a 1-0 game since Milwaukee’s Yovani Gallardo did so against Pittsburgh on April 29, 2009. His homer represented the first hit by a Rays pitcher in 24 at-bats, dating back to a double by Alex Cobb at St. Louis on July 23, 2014.

OF Grady Sizemore was optioned to Triple-A Durham to clear a roster spot for the return of OF Steven Souza Jr. from the disabled list. In 15 games for Tampa Bay, Sizemore hit .235/.245/.392 with two homers and seven RBIs.

1B James Loney, the Rays’ cleanup hitter Tuesday night, went 0-for-4 against the Phillies and is mired in a 3-for-30 slump, part of Tampa Bay’s continuing offensive struggles. The Rays are hitting .191 and have scored nine runs through the first five games of a six-game road trip.

OF Desmond Jennings (left knee bursitis) played in a simulated game Tuesday in Port Charlotte, Fla. He told the Sun Herald his knee is progressing and that he hopes to begin playing in rehab games Wednesday.