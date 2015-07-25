FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Steven Souza got his first look this year batting leadoff, but continued to struggle, striking out twice on an 0-for-4 night. His average is down to .208, and the team will likely go back to DH John Jaso at the top of the order.

RHP Chris Archer didn’t get the win, but pitched very well, striking out five of the first six batters and finishing with nine strikeouts while allowing only one run in six innings. He lowered his season ERA to 2.67 -- he’s allowed one earned run or less in 12 starts this year, tied for the most in the American League.

3B Evan Longoria had the Rays’ first hit in the fourth inning and had a key bloop single in their three-run eighth inning. His power numbers are hurting, but a two-hit game was a step in the right direction Friday night.

LHP Jake McGee pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save of the year, this while there is speculation that closer Brad Boxberger could be dealt at the trade deadline. McGee hasn’t allowed a run in 21 straight appearances and could be stepping back into the closer role he had before getting injured last summer.

