RF Steven Souza batted leadoff for the second straight game, but he went 0-for-4 for the second night in a row, dropping his average to .206.

C Curt Casali hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, his third homer this season. He has just nine hits, but six have gone for extra bases. Rays catchers have eight home runs this year, after totaling five in 2014.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez had one bad inning, giving up five hits and a grand slam to Chris Davis. His numbers for the other 6 1/3 innings were two hits and one run. He dropped to 8-4, and his ERA rose to 3.74.

SS Tim Beckham had an error at shortstop, giving the Rays nine errors in their last five games, this after going 35 games without a multi-error game. Beckham went 0-for-3 after hitting a key two-run single in Friday’s win.