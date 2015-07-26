FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 26, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Steven Souza batted leadoff for the second straight game, but he went 0-for-4 for the second night in a row, dropping his average to .206.

C Curt Casali hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, his third homer this season. He has just nine hits, but six have gone for extra bases. Rays catchers have eight home runs this year, after totaling five in 2014.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez had one bad inning, giving up five hits and a grand slam to Chris Davis. His numbers for the other 6 1/3 innings were two hits and one run. He dropped to 8-4, and his ERA rose to 3.74.

SS Tim Beckham had an error at shortstop, giving the Rays nine errors in their last five games, this after going 35 games without a multi-error game. Beckham went 0-for-3 after hitting a key two-run single in Friday’s win.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.