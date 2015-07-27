RF Stephen Souza continues a long slump at the plate, going 0-for-3 with two more strikeouts, dropping his average to .203 on the year. He now has 117 strikeouts in 290 at-bats -- more than 40 percent.

LHP Drew Smyly struggled in his first rehab appearance Sunday night for Triple-A Durham, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings. He has been out since early May with a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. Smyly likely will make several rehab starts before returning to the majors.

LHP Matt Moore hasn’t been the same since returning from Tommy John surgery a month ago -- Sunday’s start saw him give up five runs in the first three innings, his ERA rising to 7.61 as he dropped to 1-2 on the season.

RHP Alex Colome, transitioning to a long relief role after being pushed out of the rotation, pitched well Sunday, throwing three innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts and only two hits allowed.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera, returning from a groin injury, will begin a rehab assignment at Class-A Charlotte. No timetable has been set for his return, though he’s eligible to return from the DL this week.

3B Evan Longoria hit a solo home run in the fourth, his 10th of the season after going 14 games without a home run. Sadly, that’s just his third-longest such streak of 2015, with a 15-game and 26-game streak already this year.