RHP Eduar Lopez was acquired by the Rays from the Angels for veteran OF David DeJesus. Lopez, 20, was 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA in eight starts for rookie-level Orem.

RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched a gem Tuesday, holding Detroit to one run in six innings with eight strikeouts and only one walk, lowering his ERA to 2.76. He pitched well with runners in scoring position, stranding seven runners.

C Curt Casali had two home runs for the second straight game, giving him six in a span of 19 at-bats. He is quickly making a case to be much more than a backup to veteran Rene Rivera.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera, making his return from the disabled list with a groin injury, went 3-for-4 with an RBI as part of an 11-hit night for the Rays. Cabrera’s double off the wall in the second got the Rays’ offense going.

3B Evan Longoria continues to find his power swing of late, with a solo home run in the eighth inning for his 11th shot of the year and second this series.