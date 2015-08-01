OF Mikie Mahtook was recalled from Triple-A Durham and was in the lineup Friday night. Starting his fourth stint with the club this season, he doubled his first time up, singled home a run in the third inning and finished 2-for-4 - and was then sent back to the minors after the game. Four of his six hits with the Rays this season have been for extra bases.

RHP Alexis Tapia, acquired from the Twins in the deal for RHP Kevin Jepsen, is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA in Rookie and Class A-Ball this season.

RHP Chih-Wei Hu, also picked up from the Twins, was 5-3 with a 2.44 ERA at Class A Fort Myers at the time of the trade.

LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte on July 31.

LHP Matt Moore, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery, makes his sixth start and hopes to go more than five innings for the first time when he faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Saturday. He yielded a season-high five runs in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles in his last start and is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox.

RHP Kirby Yates was recalled from Triple-A Durham and replaced RHP Kevin Jepsen, who was traded to Minnesota, on the roster.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez allowed four runs Friday night, but only one of them was earned as he pitched six innings in a no-decision in a 7-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox. “I thought Erasmo was really good,” said manager Kevin Cash. “We didn’t help him very much. Kicked some balls around, some defensive miscues. You could make the argument that none of those runs should have scored.”

RHP Kevin Jepsen was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays for a pair of minor-league pitchers. Jepsen is 2-5 with a 2.81 ERA in 41 2/3 innings with the Rays this season and is fourth in the American League with 22 holds.

C Bobby Wilson was designated for assignment and claimed by the Texas Rangers.

3B Evan Longoria had three hits, the fourth time this season he has had at least three hits in a game. He is hitting .385 against Boston and has a nine-game hitting streak against the Red Sox. He has reached base via a hit or a walk in 14 straight games against Boston.

OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham July 31.