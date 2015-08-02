OF Mikie Mahtook was optioned to Triple-A Durham to make room on the 25-man roster for OF Grady Sizemore. Mahtook was called up Friday, but he did not see any action.

OF Steven Souza Jr. left Saturday’s game on a painful note, taking a pitch off his left hand in the fifth inning. Souza was diagnosed with a bruised left hand. “I don’t know anything other than that he’s getting an X-ray,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I know obviously it hurt and it got him on the top of his hand. We’re optimistic that it’s not a crack or a fracture, but we won’t really know anything until (we) hear back from the doctor.” Souza extended his hitting streak to five games before departing.

LHP Matt Moore didn’t last very long Saturday, surrendering six runs and nine hits in a three-inning outing. Moore, who dropped his third consecutive decision, has served up four or more runs in five of six starts since making his season debut on July 2 after a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery. “It’s not fun right now, but I still believe in myself,” Moore said. “It’s tough having only three innings, handing over that many innings to the bullpen and coming out of the game. It doesn’t feel good. But, I think it’s days like this that make the good days the great days.”

RHP Steve Geltz ran into some trouble in the sixth inning, giving up two runs on a hit and two walks. Geltz wasn’t alone, as Rays pitchers combined to cough up 16 hits to the Red Sox -- the most they’ve allowed against any AL East team this season. Rays manager Kevin Cash isn’t too concerned, however. “Geltzy (has) been outstanding all year, but he just kind of lost the strike zone,” Cash said. Geltz is 1-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 49 games.

OF Grady Sizemore didn’t exactly make the Red Sox regret their decision to move on from him last season. Sizemore, who played 52 games with Boston in 2014, was called up from Triple-A Durham and started in left field Saturday, but he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout.