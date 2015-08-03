OF Mikie Mahtook was recalled again from Triple-A Durham, making it three consecutive days of being involved in a roster move. Mahtook started in left field and went 0-for-4. In 76 games with Durham this year, Mahtook hit .236 (69-for-292) with two home runs and 26 RBIs.

OF Steven Souza Jr. was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left hand fracture. Souza Jr. is expected to miss four to six weeks after taking a pitch off his hand in the fifth inning Saturday and leaving the game. “Obviously not an ideal thing for us or for him because his at-bats are crucial right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Before the injury, Souza Jr. extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he is batting .389 (7-for-18). Souza is hitting .214 (66-for-308) with 15 home runs and 34 RBIs in 89 games this year.

RHP Jake Odorizzi had to grind out his start Sunday, but he did enough to put the Rays in position to win. Odorizzi tied a career high with 113 pitches, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in a six-inning no-decision. “It was not easy for him, but sometimes that defines how good of a pitcher you are when you’re able to fight through that a little bit,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Odorizzi is 6-6 with a 3.61 ERA in 23 starts this year.

LHP Matt Moore will continue to work out the kinks in the minors, as the Rays will option him to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

1B James Loney enjoyed his time in Boston, but the feeling wasn’t mutual Sunday. Loney (2-for-4) drove in two runs, including the winning run on a one-out bloop single in the eighth inning, to help Tampa Bay avoid a three-game sweep. “It’s always fun coming back,” said Loney, who hit .230 and drove in eight runs in 30 games with the Red Sox in 2012. “I love playing here. Fenway Park is one of my favorite parks to play in. You always get a good crowd, a good atmosphere.” Loney is batting .263 (51-for-194) with three homers and 20 RBIs in 2015.