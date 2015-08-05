LHP Drew Smyly will make at least two more rehab starts in the minors, with the next outing scheduled for Thursday with Triple-A Durham, manager Kevin Cash said. Smyly is on the disabled list recovering from a torn left shoulder labrum.

RHP Chris Archer (9-8, 2.54) will take the mound for the Rays on Tuesday in a marquee pitching matchup against Chicago White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale. Archer (173) and Sale (177) are the top two strikeout leaders in the American League and have never been pitted against each other. Archer retired the first 19 hitters he faced in his last start, but still took a tough-luck 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers, who pitched ace Justin Verlander. “You’re going to see two elite pitchers in the American League,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s kind of like Archer (against Seattle’s Felix Hernandez). (They‘re) two very special pitchers. Both do it with big fastballs (and) big breaking balls, so it should be a really good matchup.”

LHP Matt Moore was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday by the Rays, who hope he can iron out some issues he’s had since returning from Tommy John surgery. Moore is 1-3 with an 8.78 ERA in six starts for the Rays this season.

3B/1B Richie Shaffer was called up to the major leagues for the first time by the Rays on Monday, taking the place of LHP Matt Moore, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Shaffer, 24, hit a combined 23 home runs between Double-A Montgomery and Durham this season, and Tampa Bay hopes to tap into some of that power to help a struggling offense. Shaffer, who was hit by a pitch in his first big league at bat, played first and hit sixth. He went 0-for-2, struck out twice and walked once. “Great opportunity for him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Hopefully we can slide him in there, provide some comfort and he can just pick up from what he’s been doing in Durham.”

RHP Nathan Karns allowed just one hit through his first five innings against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but allowed a two-run homer that tied the game in the sixth and wound up taking a no-decision in the Rays’ 5-4 win. Karns threw just 79 pitches in his 5 1/3 innings and manager Kevin Cash had two relievers warming up in the bullpen to start the sixth. “I felt like my pitch count was fine and I felt fine, so they made a decision to go to our ‘pen, and our ‘pen is great,” Karns said. “At the end of the day, what I care about is the team winning and we got the ‘W,’ so I‘m perfectly happy right now.”

DH Joey Butler is in the middle of a bad slump at the plate, but Rays manager Kevin Cash said he’s doing everything he can to snap out of it. Coming into a game Monday at the Chicago White Sox, the rookie was hitting just .138 since June 24 and had struck out 28 times in 65 at bats during that span. Hitting second Monday, he went 2-for-3 and scored twice, including a single in the first that started a rally in which he scored the game’s first run. “He’s missing the pitches that he wasn’t a month or two months ago,” Cash said. “He’s expanded (the strike zone) early on counts, but I think you’ve got to credit the league a little bit. They figured some things out, some holes ... and they’ve been able to kind of exploit it a little bit. Sometimes hitters go into funks, and that’s where he’s at right now.”

OF Desmond Jennings (left knee bursitis) is progressing well during his rehab with Durham. According to manager Kevin Cash, it will take Jennings some time to get his timing back at the plate. The manager didn’t have a timetable for Jennings’ return.