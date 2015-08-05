LHP Drew Smyly will make at least two more rehab starts in the minors, with the next outing scheduled for Thursday with Triple-A Durham, manager Kevin Cash said. Smyly is on the disabled list recovering from a torn left shoulder labrum.

LHP Drew Smyly will make at least two more starts during his rehab stint before the Rays consider bringing him back into their starting rotation. Smyly went on the 15-day disabled list May 8 with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and he was moved to the 60-day DL May 13. Smyly’s rehab started July 26 with Triple-A Durham and has included a stint with Class A Charlotte. He is scheduled to make his next start Thursday with Durham.

RHP Chris Archer earned his first victory since June 23 in the Rays’ 11-3 win at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Archer threw seven dominant innings, allowing just one run on a solo homer by Tyler Saladino, and struck out seven. He finally got some run support and along with it came the win. The game was supposed to be a showdown between he and LHP Chris Sale, but it turned out to be one-sided. “I think we just showed a lot as a team, being patient with Sale,” said Archer, who went 0-4 in his previous six starts. “He’s had some success against us in the past, so it was nice to get his pitch count up and force someone else into the game.”

CF Kevin Kiermaier was dreading the pitching matchup that awaited him Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field, but it turned out to be a good night for him and the Rays in an 11-3 win at the Chicago White Sox. Kiermaier, a left-handed hitter, went 3-for-5 and got two hits off White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale. “He has really good stuff, but I‘m not going to count myself out against anyone,” Kiermaier said. “It’s just all about a mind-set that you put yourself into. I didn’t hit the ball as hard as I wanted to, but at the same time, it got the job done. It was just a great night all around.”

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (8-4, 3.61) will start for the Rays Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. The Rays will be going for the series sweep, after winning the first two games. Ramirez took a no-decision in his last start July 31 at the Boston Red Sox, allowing four runs (one earned) in six innings. Ramirez has allowed one or fewer earned runs in seven of his past eight starts and in 11 of his 16 starts this season.

OF Desmond Jennings is making good progress during his rehab stint at Triple-A Durham, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash. Jennings was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 26, because of bursitis in his left knee and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. After arthroscopic surgery June 10, Jennings restarted his long journey back to the active roster. Cash said Jennings is doing all baseball-related activities with no limitations, but will likely need more time to work on his timing at the plate. “We still have to let Des get his timing back,” Cash said. “He’s kind of going through an abbreviated spring training right now, getting his timing back. That’s a long time off.”