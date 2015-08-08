LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum) made his third rehab start Thursday and gave up four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Durham. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Smyly will likely pitch again on Aug. 11 and could return to the team in a couple of weeks.

RHP Jake Odorizzi gave up one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six on 102 pitches (65 strikes). He has pitched at least six innings in three straight starts. “Jake was outstanding,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “When he needed to make some big pitches, it seemed like he made them.”

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John) made his first start since being reassigned to Triple-A Durham last week and gave up one run and two hits in six innings. Moore struck out seven and yielded one walk.

RHP Brad Boxberger lost his eighth decision -- most among major league relievers. He gave up two runs and three hits in 2/3 of an inning. “The ball got away from him a little bit,” Cash said. “You’ve got to credit them. They got their hits when they needed to.”

LF Grady Sizemore gave the Rays a 1-0 lead with a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning off Mets starter Jacob deGrom. He also robbed Mets SS Wilmer Flores of a home run in the top of the sixth inning. “I thought it was one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in person,” said Rays starter Jake Odorizzi. “Definitely the best catch that’s ever happened while I’ve been pitching.”

3B Evan Longoria hit a 414-foot home run barely over the center-field wall to give the Rays a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Longoria has four home runs in his past 11 games.