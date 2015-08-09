RHP Nathan Karns settled down Saturday after a tough first inning to win his third straight decision and improve to 7-5 for the season. He threw 66 of his 86 pitches for strikes. ”The percentage of strikes wasn’t in the game plan but it helped out during the course of the game,“ Karns said. ”I‘m just trying not to walk guys, give free passes.

C Curt Casali (head contusion) was not in the lineup Sunday after being removed from Saturday’s game when he was hit in the temple on a swing by Mets C Travis D‘Arnaud. Casali said D‘Arnaud apologized through a text message.

LF Grady Sizemore homered in back-to-back games for the first time since April 2011 when he was a member of the Cleveland Indians. He has five home runs and 13 RBIs in 21 games with the Rays.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday’s win and is currently on an 11-game hitting streak.

DH John Jaso went 1-for-4 Saturday and scored two runs including the game-winner off of a single by 3B Evan Longoria. “The small ball stuff,” Jaso said. “I got a chance to steal second and took advantage of it. I‘m a guy that doesn’t steal a lot of bases but you learn to scratch runs together and make timely plays.”

OF Desmond Jennings (knee bursitis) is scheduled to play at least five innings in left field Sunday for Triple-A Durham.