CF Kevin Kiermaier shook off a thumb injury and hit a two-run home run in Tuesday’s win, just his fifth home run of the season. He’s been a consistent catalyst in the Rays lineup, and the homer shows his thumb isn’t a major concern.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was dominating Tuesday, shutting out the Braves for seven innings and striking out four batters without a walk. He improved to 9-4 on the season -- amazingly 9-0 when he gets just two or more runs of support.

Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera entered Tuesday’s game hitting .465 (20-for-43) since returning from the disabled list on July 28, including a streak of six straight games with multiple hits that ended Sunday.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera continued his hot bat with two more hits in Tuesday’s win, including an infield single that set up the game-winning two-run home run. He has multiple hits in seven of his last eight games, raising his average to .256.

LHP Xavier Cedeno got a rare high-leverage appearance Tuesday, earning his first save of the year with a double play to end the game. He’s the seventh Rays pitcher to earn a save, showing the confidence the team has in its entire bullpen, though he’ll likely continue in an early relief role for now.

OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) was sent on a rehab assignment to Charlotte on Aug. 11.