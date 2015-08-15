RHP Steve Geltz gave up a game-tying solo home run to DeLino DeShields with two outs on a 3-1 count in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Friday. ”Middle-middle and just too high,“ said Geltz, who appears to have taken over the team’s seventh-inning role since the trade of Kevin Jepsen. ”I really don’t know what I have. To be honest, I don’t care. I just want to be out there and pitch in whatever situation they put me in.

RHP Nathan Karns (7-5) took a no-decision in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Friday, giving up two runs on two hits and walking five while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings in his return to his hometown. He got in a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first but escaped by surrendering one run. “I got off to a rough start, but I felt I was capable of going on with the game,” said Karns, who nonetheless recorded his 17th start with two earned runs or less this season, second most in the AL. “I‘m just disappointed I wasn’t able to go deeper.”

SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Friday. Cabrera is hitting .500 with eight doubles, two home runs and six RBIs since returning from the 15-day disabled list on July 28.

LF Desmond Jennings went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Friday, his first game since being reinstated off the 60-day disabled list (left knee bursitis) on Friday. “He looked really good,” said Tampa manager Kevin Cash. “His at-bats were good, squared the ball up. It’s nice to see. He’s going to help us a lot over the next two months.” Jennings missed 96 games while in recovery.