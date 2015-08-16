LHP Drew Smyly was reinstated off the 60-day disabled list and will start the Rays’ series finale on Sunday against Texas. Smyly hasn’t pitched in 102 days because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder. “I feel anxious,” Smyly said. “I feel ready ... my arm feels ready. My next step is to go out there and compete with major league hitters. I know it will be tough. They have a lot of heavy hitters in that lineup, but, you know, you have to get thrown in there sooner or later.”

RHP Chris Archer (10-9) has dropped four of his last five decisions after taking the loss in Tampa Bay’s 12-4 defeat on Saturday night. Archer gave up eight runs (seven earned), 11 hits and three walks while striking out four in 5 1/3 innings. It marked his third shortest outing of the season. His shortest was May 7 against the Rangers when he labored through 3 1/3 innings, giving up five runs, four hits and four walks. The Rangers “were on and he wasn’t at his best,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s been really good all year. There’s no reason why that shouldn’t continue. Some nights you’re going to get beat up a little bit. And tonight was that kind of night.”

RHP Kirby Yates was optioned after Tampa Bay’s 12-4 loss to Texas on Saturday. Yates worked in relief, giving up four runs, three hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. The appearance was Yates’ first since Aug. 4. “Not the best outing,” Tampa manager Kevin Cash said of Yates’ work on Saturday, “but in fairness to Kirby, I don’t know what you can expect when a guy sits that long. It’s one of those things. Kind of the wrong night. The Rangers bats were impactful.”

INF Asdrubal Cabrera continued to hit as well as anybody in the league after homering in Tampa Bay’s 12-4 loss to Texas on Saturday night. Cabrera, who was 1-for-3, is hitting .491 with 11 extra-base hits since returning from the disabled list on July 28. In one at-bat on Saturday, Cabrera forced Texas starter Colby Lewis to throw 15 pitches. “He’s on fire,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s swinging the bat well. He continues to have really good at-bats. He’s the type of guy capable of carrying the load offensively for three weeks, a month at a time.”