LHP Drew Smyly (0-2) suffered the loss in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 defeat to Texas in his first appearance since May 5. Smyly hadn’t pitched in 102 days while recovering from a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Smyly gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two, but was victimized by the two home runs from third baseman Adrian Beltre, which represented the go-ahead run, and Ryan Strausborger. “Obviously, I‘m not OK with the results, but it happens,” Smyly said. “Didn’t go my way today. I need to make better pitches. Overall I was excited to be back out and look forward to the next game.”

CF Kevin Kiermaier matched his season high with three hits in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. His career his is four, set in July of 2014 in a game against Kansas City.

1B James Loney was 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. Loney, who is one home run shy of 100 for his career, is hitting .357 in 12 games in August. Loney entered hitting .667 with runners in scoring position for the month.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera, the hottest hitter in baseball, had a hit in four at-bats, though he struck out in a critical situation in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. Since coming off the DL on July 28, Cabrera is hitting .475 with eight doubles, three home runs and seven RBI. With runners on first and second and one out in the fifth on Sunday, Cabrera struck out on 3-2 count, as did the next hitter, Desmond Jennings, leaving the runners stranded.