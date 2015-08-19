RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed one run on six hits and one walk while matching his season high of nine strikeouts over six innings. He entered Tuesday having worked 13 scoreless innings over two career starts against the Astros and now owns a 0.47 ERA against Houston.

C Curt Casali doubled and hit his ninth home run since being recalled on June 13. He ranks second among American League catchers in home runs over that span. Eight of his last 14 hits have been home runs.

3B Evan Longoria recorded two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on a fielder‘s-choice groundout. He has 24 RBIs in 26 career games against the Astros, including 18 in 13 games at Minute Maid Park. Longoria is batting .375 (21-for-56) in his career in Houston.

LHP Jake McGee worked a season-high 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts. Right-handed hitters were batting .175 (14-for-80) against McGee before Jose Altuve, Marwin Gonzalez and Carlos Correa, all right-handed hitters, recorded successive hits to open the eighth inning.

After playing four straight games following a 96-game stint on the DL (left knee bursitis), Rays LF Desmond Jennings was given the day off.