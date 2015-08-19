FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 20, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed one run on six hits and one walk while matching his season high of nine strikeouts over six innings. He entered Tuesday having worked 13 scoreless innings over two career starts against the Astros and now owns a 0.47 ERA against Houston.

C Curt Casali doubled and hit his ninth home run since being recalled on June 13. He ranks second among American League catchers in home runs over that span. Eight of his last 14 hits have been home runs.

3B Evan Longoria recorded two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on a fielder‘s-choice groundout. He has 24 RBIs in 26 career games against the Astros, including 18 in 13 games at Minute Maid Park. Longoria is batting .375 (21-for-56) in his career in Houston.

LHP Jake McGee worked a season-high 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts. Right-handed hitters were batting .175 (14-for-80) against McGee before Jose Altuve, Marwin Gonzalez and Carlos Correa, all right-handed hitters, recorded successive hits to open the eighth inning.

After playing four straight games following a 96-game stint on the DL (left knee bursitis), Rays LF Desmond Jennings was given the day off.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.