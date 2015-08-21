OF Brandon Guyer, who doubled to lead off the first inning and finished 3-for-4, reached base safely in a career-high 11th consecutive game. Guyer is riding a seven-game hitting streak, the second longest of his career and the longest since a nine-game run from May 20-31.

RHP Nathan Karns struck out eight batters over six innings, boosting his season total to 133 strikeouts, which tops all rookies. His strikeout total ranks fifth all time among Rays rookies, with RHP Rolando Arrojo next on the list with 152 in 1998. Karns limited the Astros to one run in six innings during a no-decision.

LHP Enny Romero was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace injured LHP Jake McGee on the roster. A day earlier, Romero was optioned to Durham after going 0-0 with a 7.15 ERA in six relief appearances for Tampa Bay.

RHP Matt Andriese was recalled from Triple-A Durham and replaced LHP Enny Romero, who was optioned to the minors. Romero and Andriese have shuttled back and forth from Durham a combined nine times this season, with Andriese starting his fifth tour with the Rays. Andriese took the loss Wednesday night, allowing a run in the 13th inning at Houston. He is 3-3 with a 3.19 ERA and two saves over 12 games (seven starts) for the Rays this year.

LHP Jake McGee flew to Florida on Wednesday for an examination of his left knee, which he tweaked on his penultimate pitch Tuesday night. McGee worked a season-long 1 2/3 innings and threw a season-high 33 pitches while being saddled with a blown save after surrendering one run on three hits and two walks.

LHP Jake McGee will undergo arthroscopic surgery Friday to repair a left knee meniscus tear. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.