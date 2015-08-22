RHP Chris Archer fired a one-hit shutout and walked one in the Rays’ 1-0 win over the Astros on Thursday. He recorded 11 strikeouts and surpassed 200 on the season (205 overall) to join LHP Scott Kazmir (239 in 2007), LHP David Price (218 in 2011 and 205 in ‘12) and RHP James Shields (225 in 2011 and 223 in ‘12) as the only pitchers in franchise history to reach that plateau.

LHP Enny Romero was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace LHP Jake McGee on the 25-man roster. Romero (0-0, 7.15 ERA over six games previously this season) was recalled from Durham on Aug. 17, pitched a scoreless inning that evening, and was optioned two days later. This marks his fifth tour with the Rays this season.

LHP Jake McGee underwent successful left knee surgery Friday to repair torn meniscus. Manager Kevin Cash said he hopes to have McGee back in action before the end of the regular season. “He’s got a ways to go, but get to rehab and let’s see how he does when he starts throwing again in a couple weeks or so,” Cash said. McGee was injured during a relief appearance Tuesday.

LF Desmond Jennings snapped an 0-for-7 skid with his second multi-hit game since being activated from the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 14. Jennings, who finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single, is batting .333 (8-for-24) since returning to action.