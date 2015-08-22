FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 22, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chris Archer fired a one-hit shutout and walked one in the Rays’ 1-0 win over the Astros on Thursday. He recorded 11 strikeouts and surpassed 200 on the season (205 overall) to join LHP Scott Kazmir (239 in 2007), LHP David Price (218 in 2011 and 205 in ‘12) and RHP James Shields (225 in 2011 and 223 in ‘12) as the only pitchers in franchise history to reach that plateau.

LHP Enny Romero was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace LHP Jake McGee on the 25-man roster. Romero (0-0, 7.15 ERA over six games previously this season) was recalled from Durham on Aug. 17, pitched a scoreless inning that evening, and was optioned two days later. This marks his fifth tour with the Rays this season.

LHP Jake McGee underwent successful left knee surgery Friday to repair torn meniscus. Manager Kevin Cash said he hopes to have McGee back in action before the end of the regular season. “He’s got a ways to go, but get to rehab and let’s see how he does when he starts throwing again in a couple weeks or so,” Cash said. McGee was injured during a relief appearance Tuesday.

LF Desmond Jennings snapped an 0-for-7 skid with his second multi-hit game since being activated from the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 14. Jennings, who finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single, is batting .333 (8-for-24) since returning to action.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.