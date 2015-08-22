LHP Drew Smyly (1-2) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. He gave up six hits, struck out two and walked none in his second start since returning from a torn labrum in his pitching shoulder. He won for the first time since Aug. 27, 2014 at Baltimore, a span of 358 days. “It feels good,” Smyly said of the win. “Wasn’t sure if I’d get one earlier in the year. Wins and losses are out of your control. I just try to keep the team in the game, compete and give us a chance to win every night.” Smyly gave up five runs over four innings Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Texas, his first start in 102 days. “I commanded the strike zone way better with all my pitches, and that’s what you’ve got to do,” Smyly said.

RHP Brad Boxberger recorded his 30th save of the season Friday in a 2-1 victory against Oakland, but it didn’t come easily. Boxberger, who blew a save Wednesday in a loss to Houston, gave up three hits and a run in the ninth inning. Boxberger retired the first batter he faced in the ninth, but 3B Brett Lawrie reached on an infield single, and DH Stephen Vogt singled him to second. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and LF Coco Crisp brought Lawrie home with a bloop single to center, cutting the lead to 2-1, as Vogt moved to third. Crisp stole second base, putting the winning run into scoring position, but Boxberger struck out SS Marcus Semien and retired CF Billy Burns on a fly ball to left. “Infield hit and then the blooper,” Boxberger said. “It all just kind of magnifies itself when things aren’t going your way. I’ll take it as a step in the right direction and go from there.”

LHP Jake McGee underwent successful arthroscopic left knee surgery Friday to repair torn meniscus, and manager Kevin Cash said he’s hopeful to have him back in action before the end of the regular season. “He’s got a ways to go, but get to rehab and let’s see how he does when he starts throwing again in a couple weeks or so,” Cash said. McGee was injured during a relief appearance Tuesday. Cash said the medical reports on McGee were “positive” and did not rule out a return this season. Team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton performed the surgery in St. Petersburg.

LF Desmond Jennings went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. Jennings, who was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Aug. 14 after recovering from left knee surgery, drove in the Rays’ only run Thursday night in a 1-0 victory against Houston with a fourth-inning single. This time he lined an RBI single in the second off A’s RHP Chris Bassitt (1-5) then crushed a solo home run, his first blast of the year, in the eighth off Evan Scribner. Jennings launched a 1-2 fastball into the left-field seats.“I was looking for a fastball,” Jennings said. “He threw me two sliders right out of the shoot, three sliders I think. I got beat in with a couple fastballs in my two at-bats before. I had a feeling at some point he was going to try to run a fastball in. Put a good swing on it.” Jennings is batting .357 (10-for-28) since being reinstated from the DL.