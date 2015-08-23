2B Logan Forsythe hit his 14th home run of the season Saturday, a solo shot off A’s RHP Sonny Gray in the second inning. Forsythe hammered Gray’s 1-2 slider into the left-field seats. He ranks second on the team in home runs, one behind OF Steven Souza Jr., who’s on the disabled list. Forsythe went 2-for-4 with a double to go with his home run.

RHP Jose Dominguez cleared waivers and was assigned Saturday to Triple-A Durham.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez allowed four runs on eight hits over seven innings and got a no-decision Saturday in a 5-4 Rays victory against Oakland. Ramirez struck out four and walked to. He gave up two home runs in a three-run sixth inning, a solo shot to 1B Mark Canha and a two-run blast to C Josh Phegley.

1B James Loney was ejected by home plate umpire Paul Nauert in the top of the sixth inning Saturday after taking a called third strike, flipping his bat and slamming his helmet down on home plate. The second he was thrown out, an angry Loney went chest-to-chest with Nauert, bumping him and arguing. Rays manager Kevin Cash had to restrain Loney, and a pair of Rays coaches led him back to the bench. “I felt like it was a ball, but it was kind of close,” Loney said. “Then when I looked back at the video it wasn’t close. I knew it was a ball then.” Does Loney expect to be fined? “Who knows?” he said. “You never know. Whatever they want to do.”

SS Asdrubal Cabrera hit his eighth home run of the season Saturday in a 5-4 victory against Oakland. With one out in the seventh, Cabrera sent A’s RHP Sonny Gray’s 1-2 changeup over the left-center field fence for his ninth home run of the season. Cabrera added a two-run double in the ninth inning when the Rays scored twice to overcome a 4-3 deficit.

DH John Jaso hit his second home run of the season Saturday, a solo blast with two outs in the third inning off A’s RHP Sonny Gray. Gray threw a first-pitch fastball, and Jaso, who played the previous two seasons for Oakland, launched it into the right field seats. He snapped an 0-for-14 skid with his home run.

LF Desmond Jennings on Friday became the first player in franchise history to drive in every run in back-to-back wins.