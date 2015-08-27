RHP Nathan Karns gave up five runs on four hits in three innings. It tied the shortest start of his career and Karns has failed to finish five innings in two of his last three starts. “I didn’t set the tone right out of the gate,” Karns said. “I think it had an impact on the game.”

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-5 with an RBI Tuesday. He is batting 23-for-74 (.311) with 10 RBIs in the month of August.

C Curt Casali hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning -- his ninth since the All-Star break. Unfortunately he injured his hamstring before reaching first base during the home run trot and had to leave the game. “I was running fast and it just started getting tight on me,” Casali said. “I hit the bag and it didn’t feel very good running around the bases.”

C Curt Casali went on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. He was hurt Tuesday before reaching first base during a home run trot. Casali hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

1B James Loney went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs on the day that Major League Baseball announced he must serve a one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire on Saturday. Loney will appeal the ruling.

C/1B J.P. Arencibia had his contract purchased from Triple-A Durham, and he replaced injured C Curt Casali on the Rays’ roster. Arencibia hit .227/.259/.443 with 22 homers and 65 RBIs in 99 games for Durham. He has major league experience with the Blue Jays and Rangers.

LF Desmond Jennings left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a bruised left knee. He returned to the Rays on Aug. 14 after missing much of the season with knee surgery.

OF Desmond Jennings, who left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a bruised left knee, did not start Wednesday. He is day-to-day. Jennings missed 96 games after surgery to the same knee earlier this season.