FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 28, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Grayson Garvin was recalled from Double-A Montgomery and placed on the 60-day disabled list due to a torn left lat muscle. The move cleared a spot on Tampa Bay’s 40-man roster for C/1B J.P. Arencibia. Garvin, 25, did not get into a minor league game this season.

OF Joey Butler was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace injured OF Desmond Jennings. In 75 games for Tampa Bay earlier this season, Butler hit .278/.333/.409 with six homers and 23 RBIs.

1B James Loney served his one-game suspension Thursday after dropping his appeal. The punishment stemmed from his ejection Saturday at Oakland. “It’s just better to take (the suspension) now rather than, if you lose the appeal, have them determine when that day would be,” Loney said. “So you might as well just take it on your own terms.”

OF Desmond Jennings was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26 with a bruised left knee.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.