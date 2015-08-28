LHP Grayson Garvin was recalled from Double-A Montgomery and placed on the 60-day disabled list due to a torn left lat muscle. The move cleared a spot on Tampa Bay’s 40-man roster for C/1B J.P. Arencibia. Garvin, 25, did not get into a minor league game this season.

OF Joey Butler was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace injured OF Desmond Jennings. In 75 games for Tampa Bay earlier this season, Butler hit .278/.333/.409 with six homers and 23 RBIs.

1B James Loney served his one-game suspension Thursday after dropping his appeal. The punishment stemmed from his ejection Saturday at Oakland. “It’s just better to take (the suspension) now rather than, if you lose the appeal, have them determine when that day would be,” Loney said. “So you might as well just take it on your own terms.”

OF Desmond Jennings was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26 with a bruised left knee.